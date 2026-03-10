Milwaukee fatal shooting; 2 dead, 27-year-old man arrested

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on Monday night, March 9. It happened near Green Tree and Darien around 10:30 p.m. A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with this incident.



Two people are dead following a shooting on Milwaukee's north side on Monday night, March 9.

Fatal shooting

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said a 31-year-old and a 33-year-old were shot multiple times near Green Tree and Darien around 10:30 p.m.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Scene near Green Tree and Darien, Milwaukee

Arrest made

What we know:

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with this incident. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Victim identified

What we know:

FOX6 News spoke with the family of one of the victims. They identified the 31-year-old who died as Mya Tolbert. They say she was seven months pregnant.