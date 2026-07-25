Milwaukee fatal shooting Saturday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

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The Brief A 53-year-old was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning, July 25. A 38-year-old was also wounded. The investigation is ongoing but is believed to be robbery-related.



One person was killed and another was wounded after a shooting in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, July 25.

What we know:

Milwaukee police responded to a shooting near 91st and Appleton at about 2:52 a.m.

A 53-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A 38-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The shooting investigation is ongoing but is believed to be robbery-related.

What we don't know:

Police continue to search for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.