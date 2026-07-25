Milwaukee fatal shooting Saturday; 1 dead, 1 wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed and another was wounded after a shooting in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, July 25.
What we know:
Milwaukee police responded to a shooting near 91st and Appleton at about 2:52 a.m.
A 53-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A 38-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The shooting investigation is ongoing but is believed to be robbery-related.
What we don't know:
Police continue to search for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this post is from the Milwaukee Police Department.