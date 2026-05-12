Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Milwaukee; driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on Monday night, May 11.
Fatal hit-and-run
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 9 p.m. a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Silver Spring Drive and Hopkins Street.
The victim, a 71-year-old, died at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Police continue to seek suspect(s).
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.