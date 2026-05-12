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Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Milwaukee; driver sought

By
Published  May 12, 2026 5:33am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Fatal pedestrian crash near Silver Spring Drive and Hopkins Street, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Police say a 71-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Milwaukee on Monday.
    • The crash happened around 9 p.m. near Silver Spring and Hopkins.
    • The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on Monday night, May 11. 

Fatal hit-and-run

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 9 p.m. a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Silver Spring Drive and Hopkins Street. 

The victim, a 71-year-old, died at the scene. 

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Police continue to seek suspect(s). 

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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