Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Milwaukee; driver sought

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The Brief Police say a 71-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Milwaukee on Monday. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near Silver Spring and Hopkins. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.



Milwaukee police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on Monday night, May 11.

Fatal hit-and-run

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 9 p.m. a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Silver Spring Drive and Hopkins Street.

The victim, a 71-year-old, died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Police continue to seek suspect(s).

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.