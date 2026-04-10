Milwaukee fatal pedestrian crash; 60th and Silver Spring, driver in custody

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The Brief A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Friday, April 10. A 52-year-old pedestrian was hit near 60th and Silver Spring around 6:40 a.m. The 26-year-old driver was taken into custody.



A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Friday, April 10.

Fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 6:40 a.m. a 52-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 60th and Silver Spring.

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Police said the driver was traveling southbound on 60th, attempting to turn left onto Silver Spring, when they hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

60th and Silver Spring, Milwaukee

Driver arrested

What we know:

The driver, identified as a 26-year-old man, was taken into custody.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.