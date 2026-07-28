Milwaukee fatal pedestrian crash; 11th and Mitchell, driver remained on scene

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The Brief A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Monday night, July 27. The collision occurred at approximately 11:35 p.m. near the intersection of 11th and Mitchell. The driver remained on scene.



A pedestrian died Monday night, July 27, after being struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened around 11:35 p.m. near 11th and Mitchell.

Police stated that a westbound vehicle on West Historic Mitchell Street struck a pedestrian standing in the roadway. The 73-year-old victim sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.