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Milwaukee fatal pedestrian crash; 11th and Mitchell, driver remained on scene

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 28, 2026 5:40 AM CDT
Published July 28, 2026 5:40 AM CDT
article

Milwaukee fatal pedestrian crash; 11th and Mitchell

The Brief

    • A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Monday night, July 27. 
    • The collision occurred at approximately 11:35 p.m. near the intersection of 11th and Mitchell.
    • The driver remained on scene. 

MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian died Monday night, July 27, after being struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened around 11:35 p.m. near 11th and Mitchell. 

Police stated that a westbound vehicle on West Historic Mitchell Street struck a pedestrian standing in the roadway. The 73-year-old victim sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.  

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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