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The Brief A 35-year-old pedestrian was killed in a Milwaukee hit-and-run Thursday. Police later arrested a 17-year-old and are looking for other suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360



Milwaukee police arrested one suspect, and are looking for others, after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on Thursday morning, April 23.

13th and Vliet

What we know:

It happened around 9:10 a.m. MPD said a vehicle hit a 35-year-old pedestrian, who died, and fled the scene.

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Shortly after the hit-and-run, an officer spotted and tried to stop a suspect vehicle a few blocks away from the hit-and-run scene. Everyone in the vehicle got out and ran, but a 17-year-old boy returned to the scene and was arrested.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how many additional suspects Milwaukee police are looking for, or if the 17-year-old was the driver involved in the hit-and-run.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.