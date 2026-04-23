Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Milwaukee; 17-year-old arrested
MILWAUKEE - A person has died after they were struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Thursday, April 23.
Fatal crash
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:10 a.m. a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 13th and McKinley. The driver left the scene.
The unidentified pedestrian was pronounced deceased.
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Police say a 17-year-old male who was in the vehicle later returned to the scene and was arrested.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are still looking for more people wanted in connection to this crash.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.