Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Milwaukee; 17-year-old arrested

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The Brief One person died after they were struck by a vehicle near 13th and McKinley in Milwaukee. A 17-year-old male who was in the vehicle later returned to the scene and was arrested. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



A person has died after they were struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Thursday, April 23.

Fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:10 a.m. a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 13th and McKinley. The driver left the scene.

The unidentified pedestrian was pronounced deceased.

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Police say a 17-year-old male who was in the vehicle later returned to the scene and was arrested.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are still looking for more people wanted in connection to this crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.