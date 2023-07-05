Milwaukee fatal motorcycle crash; wreck near Chase and Manitoba

A 39-year-old motorcyclist crashed on Milwaukee's south side late Tuesday, July 4 and died from his injuries.

Officials say the wreck happened on S. Chase Avenue near Manitoba just before 11 p.m. The motorcyclist died on the scene.

What led up to the crash remains under investigation, officials say.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.