Milwaukee fatal motorcycle crash near 6th and Orchard

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Thursday, Aug. 25 near 6th and Orchard. It happened around 11:45 p.m.

A 29-year-old West Allis man, operating a motorcycle, struck a parked car. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, and later died.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.