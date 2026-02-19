Milwaukee fatal house fire near North and Grant, 1 dead, 4 rescued

article

The Brief Milwaukee fire crews responded to a house fire on Thursday, Feb. 19. It happened near Grant Boulevard and North Avenue. The MFD confirmed one person had died.



Fatal fire

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews were called out to a home on Grant Boulevard near North Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the first floor of the residence with occupants attempting to escape on the first and second floors.

Four people were rescued by Milwaukee firefighters and an unknown number of occupants self-rescued via interior stairs.

Milwaukee paramedics transported one patient to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Additional paramedic units evaluated other patients who refused transport to the hospital. One person was found deceased.

The cause of the fire is unknown.