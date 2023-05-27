Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run near Fond du Lac and Armitage

article

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after being hit by a vehicle near Fond du Lac and Armitage on Friday, May 26.

Milwaukee police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m.

A vehicle was traveling westbound on Fond du Lac when it hit a pedestrian and continued to drive west. The pedestrian died from his injuries at the scene.

Hit-and-run near Fond du Lac and Armitage

Police are looking for the driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.