Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run; victim identified, suspect arrested

The Brief A person was arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Milwaukee on Friday. Walter "Wally" Williams was riding a bicycle near 17th and Vliet when he was hit by a speed truck. Surveillance video and Flock cameras helped police track down the suspect.



Milwaukee Police say they arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run Friday that killed a 64-year-old bicyclist. Surveillance video and Flock cameras helped police track down a suspect.

Fatal hit-and-run, arrest made

What we know:

Police say Walter "Wally" Williams was riding a bicycle near 17th and Vliet Friday evening, shortly after 5:30 pm, when he was hit by a speeding pickup truck. The truck didn’t stop.

Walter "Wally" Williams

Milwaukee police arrested a 55-year-old man just hours after Williams died, aided in large part by the department’s Flock camera system, according to court filings. FOX6 is not naming the man as he has not been charged with a crime related to the hit-and-run.

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Court filings say a 911 caller, who said they were a medical student, was with Williams performing CPR until medical crews arrived. Williams died at the scene.

Scene near 17th and Vliet

Flock hit

What we know:

Police, according to court filings, got a lead on the suspect vehicle from nearby surveillance video. When that information was run through the city’s Flock camera system, they got a hit for a vehicle with a matching description and license plate down the road near Washington Park, just minutes after the hit-and-run.

Filings say about a half hour after the hit-and-run, a man – who lives just blocks from 17th and Vliet – called police to report his truck was stolen. The man said he was working on it outside his home when someone drove off in it. However, according to court filings, the man’s timeline of events didn’t match up.

What's next:

Williams’ sister tells FOX6 her brother was a father of three, a cancer survivor, loved by many and will be deeply missed. Funeral arrangements are pending.