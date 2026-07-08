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Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run, pedestrian struck near 22nd and National

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 8, 2026 6:18 AM CDT
Published July 8, 2026 6:18 AM CDT
Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run, pedestrian struck
Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run, pedestrian struck

Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run, pedestrian struck

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened Tuesday night, July 7. 

The Brief

    • A pedestrian was killed in a Milwaukee hit-and-run on Tuesday night.
    • Milwaukee police are seeking information to identify a vehicle and suspect in connection with this incident.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened Tuesday night, July 7. 

Fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a pedestrian was crossing the road near 22nd and National around 10:30 p.m. when they were struck by a passing vehicle. 

The victim, a 47-year-old, died on scene. 

22nd and National, Milwaukee

The driver of the vehicle did not stop or return to the scene.  

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Police tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are seeking information to identify a vehicle and suspect in connection with this incident.   

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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