Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run, pedestrian struck near 22nd and National

The Brief A pedestrian was killed in a Milwaukee hit-and-run on Tuesday night. Milwaukee police are seeking information to identify a vehicle and suspect in connection with this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened Tuesday night, July 7.

Fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a pedestrian was crossing the road near 22nd and National around 10:30 p.m. when they were struck by a passing vehicle.

The victim, a 47-year-old, died on scene.

22nd and National, Milwaukee

The driver of the vehicle did not stop or return to the scene.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are seeking information to identify a vehicle and suspect in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.