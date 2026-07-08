Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run, pedestrian struck near 22nd and National
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened Tuesday night, July 7.
Fatal crash
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a pedestrian was crossing the road near 22nd and National around 10:30 p.m. when they were struck by a passing vehicle.
The victim, a 47-year-old, died on scene.
22nd and National, Milwaukee
The driver of the vehicle did not stop or return to the scene.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are seeking information to identify a vehicle and suspect in connection with this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.