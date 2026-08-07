Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run; driver charged, did not have license

The Brief A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run. Shawn Richardson is accused of driving without a license and hitting a bicyclist near 17th and Vliet, and then leaving the scene. The bicyclist, later identified as Walter "Wally" Williams, died at the scene.



A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged, accused of striking and killing a bicyclist with a vehicle in Milwaukee, and then fleeing the scene.

The fatal hit-and-run happened on Friday, July 31 at 17th and Vliet.

Shawn Richardson

Prosecutors charged 55-year-old Shawn Richardson with the following felony counts:

Hit and Run—Involve Death

Knowingly Operate without a Valid License — Causing Death

Felony Bail Jumping

In court on Friday, Aug. 7, cash bond was set at $200,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13.

Fatal hit-and-run

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the intersection of 17th and Vliet at about 5:40 p.m. for a report of a bicyclist that was struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene.

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The bicyclist, later identified as Walter "Wally" Williams, was pronounced dead at 6:16 p.m.

Walter "Wally" Williams

While investigating the scene, detectives identified the wrecked bicycle and also a large debris field, which contained vehicle parts near the west side of the intersection, including what appeared to be a portion of an exterior mirror. Some of the pieces appeared to be from a vehicle’s headlight assembly.

Witness interview

What we know:

The complaint goes on to say that detectives interviewed a witness, who was sitting at the bus stop at the intersection when the crash happened. He said he heard a loud crash and turned around and saw a bicyclist on the ground and a black pickup truck traveling westbound, leaving the scene. He believed that the bicyclist had been traveling southbound before the crash.

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Truck reported stolen

What we know:

That same day, just after 8 p.m. police responded to a home just a few blocks away from the crash scene where Shawn Richardson, the defendant, wanted to report his truck stolen. He provided the plate number and said he was doing maintenance on his truck, saying he left the keys in his truck and went inside. When he came back out, after five to ten minutes, he saw his truck traveling westbound at a high rate of speed.

The MPD detective reported that Richardson first called police to report his truck stolen at 6:26 p.m. (more than half an hour after the fatal accident). Richardson said that he reported his truck stolen immediately after the vehicle theft occurred.

Scene near 17th and Vliet

Reviewing surveillance video

What we know:

The complaint further states that after surveillance video, police identified the vehicle as a dark-colored Dodge pickup truck with aftermarket custom chrome wheels and a vertical gray/silver stripe down the rear truck bed. The same stripe appeared to be in the middle of the truck’s hood, encompassing a hood scoop.

A Flock camera search found the vehicle near Highland and Vliet at about 5:47 p.m. The plate matched the one provided by Richardson when he reported the truck stolen.

The next day, police found the truck, a 2012 Dodge Ram, parked near 66th and Lison. It had damage to the driver-side front fender and the driver-side front door. The driver-side headlight was damaged and the driver-side mirror was missing. The plate matched the one provided by Richardson.

Interview with Richardson

What we know:

The complaint goes on to say that a detective met with Richardson on Sunday, Aug. 2, and took a DNA sample from Richardson. Richardson then stated that he had filed a false police report, that his vehicle had not been stolen, and that he had just "panicked."

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Records check

What we know:

Driving records show Richardson had never been issued a driver's license. He was convicted in Milwaukee Municipal Court for operating without a valid driver's license back in 2022.

Richardson was previously charged with the felony offense of possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams), as a party to a crime. In July, he appeared in court where cash bond was set at $2,500, including the condition that he not commit any further crimes.