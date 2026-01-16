Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run crash; 76th and Glendale, driver sought

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Thursday night, Jan. 15 near 76th and Glendale. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near 76th and Glendale. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Police are searching for a driver wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Thursday night, Jan. 15 in Milwaukee.

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, the crash happened around 9 p.m. near 76th and Glendale.

The hit-and-run driver was traveling north on 76th Street when they collided with another vehicle – which was traveling east on West Glendale Avenue. The driver then fled the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that was traveling east on Glendale Avenue, a 34-year-old, was pronounced deceased on scene.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.