Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run, 64-year-old riding bicycle killed

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The Brief A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee on Friday evening, July 31. Police say a vehicle was heading north on 17th Street when it collided with a person on a bicycle near Vliet Street. The 64-year-old person on the bicycle died at the scene, and the striking vehicle fled the scene.



A person on a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee on Friday evening, July 31.

Hit-and-run details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened at about 5:40 p.m. near 17th and Vliet.

A vehicle was heading north on 17th Street when it struck a person on a bicycle who was crossing the street westbound on Vliet Street.

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The person on the bicycle, a 64-year-old, died on scene. The striking vehicle fled the scene.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.