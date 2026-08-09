Milwaukee fatal apartment fire; woman sentenced to 24 years in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Rashamba Claybrooks to 24 years in prison, followed by eight years of extended supervision, for her role in a fatal 2025 apartment fire in Milwaukee.
Claybrooks pleaded guilty to one count of felony murder—arson of a building, and one count of arson of property other than a building during a plea hearing in April 2026.
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Case details
The backstory:
Investigators said Claybrooks started a fire in her boyfriend’s apartment near 30th and Capitol on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.
The Milwaukee Police Department said the fire happened around 2:20 p.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the apartment fire and located the deceased man inside the residence. Police said the cause of the fire was "suspicious."
According to a criminal complaint, Claybrooks started the fire in her boyfriend’s apartment after they spent the day arguing, and he had asked her to move out. Hours later, the 71-year-old man, identified as Sam Nash, was found unconscious in his unit and later died.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office and Wisconsin Circuit Court.