Milwaukee fatal apartment fire; woman sentenced to 24 years in prison

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The Brief Rashamba Claybrooks was sentenced to 24 years in prison for a fatal 2025 apartment fire. The Milwaukee Police Department said the fire happened around 2:20 p.m. near 30th and Capitol in April 2025. A 71-year-old man was found unconscious in his unit and later died.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Rashamba Claybrooks to 24 years in prison, followed by eight years of extended supervision, for her role in a fatal 2025 apartment fire in Milwaukee.

Claybrooks pleaded guilty to one count of felony murder—arson of a building, and one count of arson of property other than a building during a plea hearing in April 2026.

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Case details

The backstory:

Investigators said Claybrooks started a fire in her boyfriend’s apartment near 30th and Capitol on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the fire happened around 2:20 p.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the apartment fire and located the deceased man inside the residence. Police said the cause of the fire was "suspicious."

According to a criminal complaint, Claybrooks started the fire in her boyfriend’s apartment after they spent the day arguing, and he had asked her to move out. Hours later, the 71-year-old man, identified as Sam Nash, was found unconscious in his unit and later died.

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