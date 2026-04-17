Milwaukee fatal crash; vehicle collides with pillar, catches fire

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The Brief A driver died late Thursday night following a single-vehicle collision near Howell and Grange avenues on Milwaukee's far south side. The vehicle was traveling north when it crossed the median, struck a pillar, and caught fire; the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are still determining what caused the driver to lose control.



Milwaukee police say a driver died following a collision on the city's far south side late Thursday, April 16.

Fatal crash investigated

What we know:

Officials say the wreck happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday near Howell and Grange avenues.

Investigators say the vehicle was traveling north on Howell, went over the median, collided with a pillar and caught on fire. The unidentified driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

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The circumstances that led up to the collision are under investigation.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this crash is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips App.