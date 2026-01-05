Milwaukee fatal crash; teen killed after West Milwaukee traffic stop chase

article

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was killed and a 19-year-old West Allis man was seriously injured after a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop crashed and rolled over early Sunday, Jan. 5.

What we know:

The West Milwaukee Police Department said an officer attempted to stop a black Honda sedan around 1:22 a.m. after observing a traffic violation near Miller Park Way and West Lincoln Avenue. Police said the vehicle fled after the driver noticed the squad car.

The officer followed as the vehicle traveled north on Miller Park Way and then east on West Mitchell Street. Police said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the roundabout at South 37th Street, became airborne, hit a tree and rolled into a vacant lot near 37th and Mitchell.

Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Dig deeper:

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 19-year-old was taken to Froedtert Hospital with serious injuries.

The Milwaukee Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash. The West Milwaukee Police Department is handling the remaining aspects of the investigation.