Milwaukee fatal crash near 50th and Custer; driver accused now charged

article

The Brief Quinten Austin, 48, is charged in a Milwaukee crash that killed Pashoua Lor. Data shows Austin was driving 89 mph in a 30 mph zone and ran a stop sign, the criminal complaint says. The crash occurred Dec. 16 near McGovern Park, broadsiding the car the victim was in.



A 48-year-old Milwaukee man accused of causing a crash that led to the death of one woman and injury to a second is now charged. The accused is Quinten Austin – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Second-degree reckless homicide

Second-degree reckless injury

Fatal crash at McGovern Park

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 16, to a crash in front of McGovern Park. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a Toyota Camry on top of a snow pile in front of the park. The vehicle had severe damage on the front passenger side and all airbags were deployed.

The complaint says two people inside that crashed car were taken to Froedtert Hospital. One person was pronounced deceased just before 3 a.m. — and later identified as Pashoua Lor. The second person was treated for injuries to her back.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police made contact with the defendant, who was seated in a second car at the scene and was being treated for injuries by Milwaukee firefighters. Austin indicated to police that "he was coming up the street and got to the intersection and tried to stop his car because the other car (Toyota Camry) was coming towards him. When he tried to stop, his car slid prior to the cars colliding," the complaint says.

A detective obtained home video surveillance that captured the crash. The complaint says the video shows the Camry driving south on N. 51st Street and stopping at Custer. When the Camry begins to make a left-hand turn onto Custer, the defendant's vehicle "enters the video frame at a high rate of speed, goes into the intersection traveling northbound and crashes into the passenger's side of the Toyota Camry," the complaint says. The complaint says "there is a stop sign for northbound traffic" at the intersection and the defendant's vehicle "does not stop for that stop sign."

While being treated at the hospital, the defendant spoke with police. He said "he was going 30-35 mph just prior to slamming on the brakes when he saw the other car in front of him. He indicated he slid into the passenger's side of the Camry," the complaint says. Austin denied that he drove through the stop sign, the complaint says.

Airbag Control Module data

Dig deeper:

Investigators located the Airbag Control Module from the defendant's vehicle and was able to recover data from it. According to that information, "the Charger was traveling at 87 mph 5 seconds before the crash, 89 mph at 4.6 seconds before the crash, 86 mph at 3.2 seconds before the crash. Finally, from 1.2 seconds to .2 seconds before the crash, the speed of the vehicle reduces from 79 mph to 63 mph and the brake is applied. The final data point listed, which is at or about impact, records the vehicle speed as 62 mph. The speed limit on N. 51st Street is 30 mph," the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Initial court appearance

What's next:

Austin made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County Court on Saturday, Dec. 22. Cash bond was set at $100,000.

Austin is due back in court for a bail/bond hearing on Jan. 2, 2026.

Related article