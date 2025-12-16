Milwaukee fatal crash near 50th and Custer; driver ran stop sign

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Tuesday morning, Dec. 16. Police say a driver ran a stop sign near 50th and Custer. One person died as a result of the crash. Two others suffered serious but non-fatal injuries.



A 48-year-old man was arrested following a fatal crash in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Dec. 16.

What we know:

According to police, a driver ran a stop sign near 50th and Custer around 1:40 a.m. and collided with a vehicle that was making a turn.

The driver of the vehicle that ran the stop sign, a 48-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. He was arrested.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 47-year-old, was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries. A passenger in that vehicle, a 63-year-old, died as a result of their injuries.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.