Milwaukee fatal crash; man's sentence stayed, gets 3 1/2 years probation

Dajohn Norwood was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7 in connection with a reckless driving crash that killed a 43-year-old West Allis woman near Fond du Lac and Congress in March.

A Milwaukee County judge initially sentenced Norwood to three years prison and three years of extended supervision. But then, the court stayed the sentence – and placed the defendant on probation for a period of three-and-a-half years.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, video surveillance shows a Volvo – later determined to be driven by Norwood – traveling eastbound on Fond du Lac Avenue, while a Chevy Cobalt traveling westbound attempts to turn left. The Cobalt was hit and the victim's family says she was killed in the impact but was kept on life support for a few days for organ donation.

Dwynetta Thomas was pronounced dead on Monday, March 14.

Norwood's license was revoked in Jan. 2017, and it has never been reinstated. He was stopped again in May 2021 and was told he was revoked, the complaint said.