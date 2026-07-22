Milwaukee fatal crash; 1 dead, 1 taken into custody, police seek driver

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday night, July 21. Police said a driver was speeding near Green Bay and Glendale and crashed into another vehicle. That driver fled the scene after the crash.



Milwaukee police are searching for a driver following a fatal crash Tuesday night, July 21.

Fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near Green Bay Avenue and Glendale Avenue.

Police said an unidentified driver traveling northbound on N. Green Bay Avenue at a high rate of speed struck a vehicle carrying two people.

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A 50-year-old passenger in the second vehicle died from their injuries at the hospital. The driver of that vehicle, a 36-year-old, was taken into custody for charges related to the incident.

Police are searching for the unidentified driver of the first vehicle, who fled the scene after the crash.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.