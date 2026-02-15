Milwaukee fatal crash early Sunday morning; 1 dead, 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead, and another person was seriously injured in a crash in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Feb. 15.
Crash details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 3 a.m., a car crashed in the area of 36th and Mitchell.
The victim has not been positively identified yet. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
A second person in the car was also critically injured in the crash and was taken to a local hospital for severe injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Speed was a factor.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.