Milwaukee fatal crash early Sunday morning; 1 dead, 1 injured

The Brief A crash in Milwaukee early Sunday morning left one person dead and another person seriously injured. The single-vehicle crash happened near 36th and Mitchell just before 3 a.m. Police say speed was a factor in the crash.



One person is dead, and another person was seriously injured in a crash in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Feb. 15.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 3 a.m., a car crashed in the area of 36th and Mitchell.

The victim has not been positively identified yet. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person in the car was also critically injured in the crash and was taken to a local hospital for severe injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Speed was a factor.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.