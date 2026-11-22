The Brief Leandre Brown was killed in a crash on Milwaukee's north side back in May 2026. Investigators said John Ashley was driving without a license and ran a red light and hit Brown, killing him. In court on Tuesday, Nov. 17, Ashley pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison.



A Milwaukee man accused of driving without a license, running a red light, and crashing into a motorcycle and killing the rider, pleaded guilty to one of the charges and was sentenced to prison.

Plea and sentencing

What To Know:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 19-year-old John Ashley with two felonies: homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and knowingly operating without a valid license, causing death.

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In court on Tuesday, Nov. 17, Ashley pleaded guilty to the homicide charge. The other charge was dismissed, but read in. The judge then sentenced him to three years in prison and five years of extended supervision. He will also have to serve 100 hours of community service every year during his extended supervision.

John Ashley

May 2026 fatal crash

The backstory:

Milwaukee police were called to the scene near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt shortly after midnight on May 26. There were two vehicles involved in the crash: a Hyundai and a three-wheeled motorcycle.

Leandre Brown, 39, was the driver of the motorcycle and died at the scene, according to a criminal complaint. He owned Syrs Restaurant and Lounge on the city's far northwest side.

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Leandre Brown

Court filings said surveillance footage showed Brown was headed southeast on Fond du Lac Avenue and had the green light when the Hyundai, headed southwest on Roosevelt Drive, ran a red light and hit Brown at the intersection.

Prosecutors said Ashley admitted he was driving the Hyundai. He also admitted he has never had a driver's license, which investigators said a check of Wisconsin Department of Transportation records confirmed.

Ashley claimed he had the green light when he entered the intersection, the complaint said, contrary to what the surveillance video showed.

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