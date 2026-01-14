Milwaukee fatal crash; driver hit tree near 94th and Wilbur, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a crash near 94th and Wilbur in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Jan. 13.
What we know:
Milwaukee police said the driver, a 60-year-old, was traveling west on Wilbur Avenue at excessive speed when he lost control and hit a tree.
The passenger, a 41-year-old, was fatally injured and died on the scene. The driver is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.
94th and Wilbur, Milwaukee
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.
What's next:
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.