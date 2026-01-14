Milwaukee fatal crash; driver hit tree near 94th and Wilbur, 1 arrested

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Tuesday night, Jan. 13. The driver lost control and hit a tree near 94th and Wilbur around 6:50 p.m. The passenger died at the scene.



One person is dead following a crash near 94th and Wilbur in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Jan. 13.

What we know:

Milwaukee police said the driver, a 60-year-old, was traveling west on Wilbur Avenue at excessive speed when he lost control and hit a tree.

The passenger, a 41-year-old, was fatally injured and died on the scene. The driver is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

94th and Wilbur, Milwaukee

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

What's next:

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.