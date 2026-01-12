Milwaukee fatal crash 76th Morgan West Allis driver charged

article

The Brief Prosecutors say a Milwaukee crash killed Dmonte Owens after a BMW ran a red light at high speed last week. Investigators allege the driver, Drake Wallis, was speeding, did not brake and had a suspended license. Drug testing is pending, and prosecutors say additional charges are possible.



Prosecutors have charged a 21-year-old West Allis man with second-degree reckless homicide in connection with a deadly crash on Milwaukee’s south side that killed another driver earlier this month.

Man charged

What we know:

The accused is Drake Wallis. He is accused of the following:

Second-degree reckless homicide

Knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended — causes death

He made his initial court appearance on Monday, Jan. 12. If convicted of both charges, Wallis faces more than 30 years in prison and more than $110,000 in fines.

Fatal crash

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, Wallis is accused of recklessly causing the death of Dmonte Owens during a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 7, near 76th and Morgan.

Police say the crash happened just after 7:20 p.m. when Owens was attempting to make a left turn through a yellow traffic signal. Investigators allege Wallis was driving a black BMW southbound at a high rate of speed and entered the intersection after the light had turned red, striking Owens’ vehicle and sending it onto the sidewalk.

Crash near 76th and Morgan, Milwaukee

Owens was taken to Froedtert Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy found he died from multiple blunt-force injuries.

Vehicle data, dash video cited

Dig deeper:

A dash camera from a witness’ vehicle captured the crash, according to the complaint. Investigators also downloaded data from the BMW’s airbag control module, which they say showed the vehicle was traveling about 62 miles per hour at the start of the crash and that the brakes were not applied in the seconds leading up to impact.

Police reported smelling freshly burned marijuana inside the BMW. A drug recognition expert noted signs of impairment, and Wallis’ blood was drawn for testing. Results were still pending at the time the complaint was filed, and prosecutors said additional charges could be considered once testing is complete.

Crash near 76th and Morgan, Milwaukee

During a post-crash interview, investigators say Wallis acknowledged knowing his driver’s license was suspended and later admitted he had smoked marijuana earlier that day.

Records show Wallis has multiple prior speeding-related offenses, including a reckless driving citation in 2024.