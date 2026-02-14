The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of breaking into several fast food restaurants. Prosecutors said the crimes took place from January 2025 to early February 2026. A criminal complaint said the police investigation is ongoing, and additional criminal charges "may be forthcoming."



A Milwaukee man is accused of breaking into several fast food restaurants, and court filings reveal more charges "may be forthcoming" as the police investigation into dozens of crimes continues.

In court:

Prosecutors charged 47-year-old Tiran Jenkins with five counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary. Court records indicate he's being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $10,000 cash bond.

String of burglaries

Timeline:

Jan. 28, 2025: A criminal complaint said Jenkins burglarized a Milwaukee Burger King near Green Bay and Capitol. Surveillance video showed him prying his way into a window and then breaking into a safe.

July 22, 2025: Jenkins broke into a Milwaukee McDonald's at 9th and North, according to the complaint. Investigators said he stole computer servers and thousands of dollars from a safe.

Dec. 23, 2025: Court filings said Jenkins broke into a Milwaukee McDonald's on Hampton Avenue east of Appleton Avenue and stole a motion sensor.

Feb. 3, 2026: The complaint said Jenkins tried to break into a McDonald's on Chicago Avenue, north of Drexel Boulevard, in South Milwaukee. He's also accused of burglarizing a Wendy's on Brown Deer Road, west of 76th Street, in Milwaukee later that same night.

Feb. 5, 2026: Jenkins pried his way into a bus company's building on Oklahoma Avenue, west of Chase Avenue, according to the complaint.

Ongoing investigation

Dig deeper:

Police used surveillance cameras to track down and arrest Jenkins. The criminal complaint said the investigation is ongoing, and additional criminal charges "may be forthcoming."

FOX6 News obtained a warrant that states police searched Jenkins' apartment as part of their investigation into 50 different "similar or identical" burglaries that took place from July 2023 until his February.