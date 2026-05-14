Milwaukee family mourns overdose death amid ongoing opioid crisis

The Brief LaToya Nash’s family honored the 42-year-old Milwaukee mother and grandmother Thursday after she died on Mother’s Day weekend. Milwaukee County data shows deadly opioid overdoses dropped nearly 23% in 2025 compared with 2024. The Department of Health and Human Services will hand out harm-reduction supplies in neighborhoods on June 12.



Drug overdose deaths are trending down in Milwaukee County, but a Milwaukee family says the pain behind the numbers remains.

What we know:

Loved ones gathered Thursday, May 14, to honor 42-year-old LaToya Nash, a mother, grandmother and friend who her family believes died of an accidental overdose on Mother’s Day weekend.

Mercedes Donis Ocon said she found her mother in a vehicle that day.

What they're saying:

"It was just heartbreaking to look at. I didn’t want to look at her like that, but I had to because no one else. I didn’t know what else to do," said Donis Ocon. "What could have made it different this time? What was in it to take her out this time? I believe there might have been something else – probably fentanyl, I don’t know."

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Nash’s family said she struggled with drug addiction. Now, they are trying to raise money for her funeral while raising awareness about the dangers of opioids.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley released 2025 overdose data last month showing there were 249 deadly opioid overdoses in the county last year, a nearly 23% drop from 2024.

Nash’s other daughter, Sameria Hill, said the drop in overdose deaths does not erase the pain families still feel.

"It’s going to sound cliché, but drugs are terrible. And they mess you up. And it takes the people that you love away from you," she said. "Even if it is going down, that's not enough. Because I was in the boat of one of the people that said well it’s bad but it won’t happen to us, and then it happened to us."

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Nash’s loved ones honored her Thursday with a balloon release, sharing their story in hopes no other family feels the same pain.

"Careful what you do and intake and ingest things because you don’t know if that’s going to hurt you at the end or if it's going to take your life," Donis Ocon said. "Because you have people that love you and want you here, you know [...] At the end of the day, let them know that they are loved."

What you can do:

On June 12, the Department of Health and Human Services will go through neighborhoods and hand out harm-reduction supplies.

Those who wish to help Nash’s family with funeral expenses can visit the Ever Loved website.