Milwaukee Family Dollar incident recorded; witness alleges excessive force

The Brief A Milwaukee man says he recorded a Family Dollar security guard beating a customer who appeared intoxicated, and is now calling for action as the company and police have not responded.

A confrontation at a Milwaukee Family Dollar escalated into what a witness describes as excessive force by a security guard.

What we know:

Monte Mabra said he stopped at the store last Thursday and saw security trying to remove a customer who appeared intoxicated.

He said the situation began inside the store before moving outside and recorded the incident on his phone – only sharing it with FOX6 News.

What they're saying:

"I noticed the security talking to a guy who had urinated on himself," said Mabra. "When I got in my car, I turned around and I seen him punching, flipping him to the ground and start dragging him out of the store. Then he got up and he started beating him with the baton."

Mabra said the man did not fight back and was instead trying to retrieve his shoe, which had fallen off, and a bag left at the counter.

"There wasn’t a robbery. There wasn’t a gun," Mabra said. "There wasn’t a person that was fighting or anything."

FOX6 went to the store Monday to ask about the incident. Workers acknowledged something happened, but referred questions to the company’s corporate office.

"He definitely needs training," said Mabra.

He said he did not call police and left before the situation was resolved, citing concerns for his own safety. He now wants action taken.

"There was nothing that warranted you to beat, punch, kick, hit, none of that," said Mabra.

Dig deeper:

FOX6 reached out to Family Dollar’s corporate media office but did not receive a response. FOX6 also contacted the Milwaukee Police Department to ask whether officers were called or were aware of the incident but did not hear back.