Milwaukee families honor loved ones lost to gun violence at annual vigil

As 2026 approaches, families across Milwaukee gathered to make sure 2025 does not end without remembering loved ones lost to gun violence.

What we know:

The annual "Forever in Our Hearts" homicide candlelight vigil was held Sunday, Dec. 28, bringing together families united by loss and the shared belief that no one should grieve alone. Since 1993, the vigil has served as a space for remembrance and healing.

Organizers said 160 lives were honored this year, with each name representing a story and a family still grieving.

Among them was the son of Carolyn Mallett. Kendrick Williams, 35, was shot and killed in early March. Another name read aloud belonged to her cousin, Terrance Wilder, 39, who was killed in November.

"I don’t wish this on nobody. It just changed my whole life. Not being able to sleep, I stay up at night," said Mallett.

She said the pain of losing her loved ones is something she carries every day, but Sunday’s gathering gave her the strength to stand alongside dozens of other families at Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church.

The ceremony included prayer, music and moments of recognition for each victim.

"Every life matters, nobody’s life deserves to be cut short, especially by deadly gun violence we see far too often in our community," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Big picture view:

According to Milwaukee Police Department data, homicides in the city are higher this year compared with last year but lower than in 2023. For families in attendance, however, even one life lost is too many.

Attendees said the vigil provides a space for healing that they are grateful to have year after year.

"This is very good, this is lovely, what they do to honor each victim every year because if they don’t, a lot of them won’t," Mallett said. "Their names won’t be heard."

Organizers added that all financial donations supporting the vigil will go directly to help families impacted by gun violence.