Milwaukee false imprisonment, robbery; man battered, suspects sought

A 43-year-old Milwaukee man is recovering after being battered in a robbery on Saturday, May 27.

Milwaukee police say around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, several individuals approached the victim near 37th and Garfield and placed him into a vehicle. Officials say the suspects drove the Milwaukee man to another area, battered him, and demanded money.

The victim suffered non-fatal injuries. He was treated on the scene.

Those who took part in the beating are being sought by police.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.