Milwaukee event venue shooting; police seek suspect after 2 hurt

The Brief Two people, ages 35 and 39, were injured in the shooting Saturday night in Milwaukee. Witnesses told FOX6 the shooting happened during a wedding reception at Aria Business Center. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



The Milwaukee Police Department is still looking for a suspect that injured two people during a wedding on Saturday night, June 20.

What we know:

According to MPD, the shooting happened near 56th and Fond du Lac at about 9:45 p.m. Police said a 35-year-old and a 39-year-old were injured.

Witnesses told FOX6 the shooting happened during a wedding reception at Aria Business Center.

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Questions remain about what led up to the shooting. One woman FOX6 spoke with Monday, off camera, said she left about 30 minutes before the shooting happened.

Empty alcohol cans and bottles were seen on the property.

Another woman FOX6 spoke with, who said she had her wedding at the space, said alcohol is not allowed there. The space does not have a liquor license with the city or a state-required BYOB permit.

Dig deeper:

City records show the space has an occupancy permit issued to a Milwaukee church.

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Monday afternoon, FOX6 briefly spoke with a woman who said she was with Aria Business Center. She said the business had nothing to say and that the shooting had nothing to do with them.

FOX6 contacted the church and owners of the event space multiple times for comment but has not heard back.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

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