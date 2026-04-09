Milwaukee Election Commission: More absentee ballots received Wednesday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Election Commission says it has received 269 additional absentee ballots on Wednesday morning, April 8.
Of those ballots received Wednesday morning, the majority were either postmarked on or before April 6, or not postmarked at all.
Because the ballots were received after election day, they cannot be counted under Wisconsin law.
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The Milwaukee Election Commission said that while it is not uncommon for some absentee ballots to arrive after election day, the small number received on election day followed by a much larger delivery the following morning is "highly unusual."
This story will be updated.
The Source: FOX6 crews received the info from the Milwaukee Election Commission, and attended the Thursday news conference.