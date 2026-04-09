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Milwaukee Election Commission: More absentee ballots received Wednesday

By and
Published  April 9, 2026 3:00pm CDT
Election
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Late absentee ballots, update from Milwaukee Election Commission

Late absentee ballots, update from Milwaukee Election Commission

The Milwaukee Election Commission says it has received 269 additional absentee ballots on Wednesday morning, April 8, the day after election day. It calls the large number of ballots delivered after election day "highly unusual."

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Election Commission says it received hundreds more absentee ballots on Wednesday, after election day.
    • The ballots cannot be legally counted, per state law.
    • The MEC says it's "highly unusual" to get so many absentee ballots the morning after election day.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Election Commission says it has received 269 additional absentee ballots on Wednesday morning, April 8.

Of those ballots received Wednesday morning, the majority were either postmarked on or before April 6, or not postmarked at all.

Because the ballots were received after election day, they cannot be counted under Wisconsin law.

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The Milwaukee Election Commission said that while it is not uncommon for some absentee ballots to arrive after election day, the small number received on election day followed by a much larger delivery the following morning is "highly unusual."

This story will be updated.

The Source: FOX6 crews received the info from the Milwaukee Election Commission, and attended the Thursday news conference.

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