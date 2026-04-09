Milwaukee Election Commission: More absentee ballots received Wednesday

The Brief The Milwaukee Election Commission says it received hundreds more absentee ballots on Wednesday, after election day. The ballots cannot be legally counted, per state law. The MEC says it's "highly unusual" to get so many absentee ballots the morning after election day.



The Milwaukee Election Commission says it has received 269 additional absentee ballots on Wednesday morning, April 8.

Of those ballots received Wednesday morning, the majority were either postmarked on or before April 6, or not postmarked at all.

Because the ballots were received after election day, they cannot be counted under Wisconsin law.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

The Milwaukee Election Commission said that while it is not uncommon for some absentee ballots to arrive after election day, the small number received on election day followed by a much larger delivery the following morning is "highly unusual."

This story will be updated.