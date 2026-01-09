Milwaukee drug deal, fatal shooting; Travis Cooper pleads guilty

article

The Brief Travis Cooper pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to the March 2025 felony murder of Cory Fritz during a robbery involving THC edibles. Prosecutors say Cooper acted as the "stick-up man" near 43rd and Good Hope, fatally shooting Fritz in the head during a struggle. Cooper faces sentencing on March 6, while co-defendant Gregory Hamilton is scheduled for trial on March 2.



Travis Cooper pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 9 to felony murder in connection with a drug deal turned setup that left an Appleton man dead in March 2025.

Cooper is scheduled to be sentenced in this case on March 6.

Case details

The backstory:

Cooper and Gregory Hamilton were both charged with felony murder. They are accused of killing Cory Fritz over some weed edibles.

Cory Fritz

It happened near 43rd and Good Hope in Milwaukee late on March 2, 2025. Surveillance videos helped piece together what happened – including Cooper circling the neighborhood in wait, even buying a drink at a gas station.

Prosecutors say Cooper, Hamilton's best friend, was the stick-up man. But during the holdup, prosecutors say Fritz confronted Cooper and was shot in the head during a struggle. But Fritz wasn't dead.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Prosecutors say Hamilton told a neighbor Fritz hit his head on a mailbox. The neighbor then helped put Fritz in his truck and parked it on the neighbor's property. Fritz died about a day later at Froedtert Hospital.

Phone calls between Hamilton and Cooper tipped off investigators to the setup. When police searched Cooper's home, filings say they found drugs as well as Fritz's duffle bag.

Hamilton's status

What we know:

Online court records indicate Gregory Hamilton, who is charged with felony murder-armed robbery, is still going through the court process. He is scheduled to go to trial on March 2.