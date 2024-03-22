Milwaukee home shot up, owner says: 'Could've struck the children'

A home on Milwaukee's north side was riddled with bullets in what the owner said was a drive-by shooting on Thursday night, March 21.

The homeowner said no one was hurt, but the thought of what could have happened makes the situation even more unsettling.

"Out of all the years that we’ve been here, we haven’t had this problem," said J.B., who asked not to be identified by her full name. "It could've struck the children that were literally sitting in the living room at that time."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Not just one, two or even three. Bullet holes and shattered glass surround the home J.B. has owned for 20 years. She said it was shocking, especially in a neighborhood where gun violence does not typically happen.

Doorbell camera video showed a car pull in front of J.B.'s property shortly after 8 p.m. The sounds of what she said were gunshots can then be heard before the driver pulls off.

Doorbell camera video of suspected drive-by shooting

J.B. said this is the most extreme act in a list of recent problems in her neighborhood; other issues have included loud noise and fights in the street. The fear and frustration with J.B. and other neighbors is starting to set in, she said.

"I want to see it quiet, once again, like it has been in the past years," she said.

J.B. told FOX6 News she reached out to police numerous times, as well as to neighborhood landlords and to Ald. Michael Murphy.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"He’s said, ‘I am immediately speaking with the captain,'" she said.

FOX6 also reached out to Murphy's office, which said the alderman spoke with J.B. and plans to speak to the police captain. FOX6 also reached out to MPD about the status of its investigation, but did not hear back by Friday's deadline for this story.

In the meantime, J.B. said her loved ones no longer feel safe in the home, and they are still trying to process what happened.