Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee drive-thru job fairs held Aug. 19

Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Office of Workforce Development will be holding north side and south side Drive-Thru Job Fairs on Thursday, Aug. 19 for Milwaukee job seekers looking for immediate employment opportunities.

The job fairs will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at four locations: 

  • Social Development Commission Parking Lot: 9155 N. 76th Street
  • Bethesda Baptist Church Parking Lot: 2909 N. 20th Street
  • UMOS, Inc. Parking Lot: 2701 S. Chase Avenue
  • Basilica of St. Josaphat Parking Lot: 2333 S. 6th Street

The job fairs will focus on neighborhoods within the 6th, 7th, 9th, 12th, 14th, and 15th Aldermanic Districts, all of which have been hit hard by COVID-19.  According to a press release, all attendees will receive a no-contact bag packed with information on employment assistance programs and employers hiring right now, and the events will feature employers from manufacturing, office, healthcare, retail, transportation/logistics, and much more.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

 The Drive Thru Job Fair events on August 19 are co-sponsored by Milwaukee Common Council, Direct Connect Milwaukee, Northwest Side CDC, State Department of Workforce Development, Job Center of Wisconsin, Employ Milwaukee, Social Development Commission, The Milwaukee Urban League, Milwaukee Public Schools, UMOS, Inc. and the City of Milwaukee.

49th and Hadley shooting; appears to be result of argument
slideshow

49th and Hadley shooting; appears to be result of argument

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday, Aug. 18 near 49th and Hadley.

Afghan refugees to Milwaukee area possible, agency to help
slideshow

Afghan refugees to Milwaukee area possible, agency to help

Thousands of Afghan refugees could be headed to Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin, and one West Allis-based agency is preparing to assist.

Several MPS football games canceled

Several Milwaukee Public Schools varsity football teams found out late Wednesday night, Aug. 18 that their first game of the season is canceled.