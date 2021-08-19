Milwaukee drive-thru job fairs held Aug. 19

The City of Milwaukee Office of Workforce Development will be holding north side and south side Drive-Thru Job Fairs on Thursday, Aug. 19 for Milwaukee job seekers looking for immediate employment opportunities.

The job fairs will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at four locations:

Social Development Commission Parking Lot: 9155 N. 76th Street

Bethesda Baptist Church Parking Lot: 2909 N. 20th Street

UMOS, Inc. Parking Lot: 2701 S. Chase Avenue

Basilica of St. Josaphat Parking Lot: 2333 S. 6th Street

The job fairs will focus on neighborhoods within the 6th, 7th, 9th, 12th, 14th, and 15th Aldermanic Districts, all of which have been hit hard by COVID-19. According to a press release, all attendees will receive a no-contact bag packed with information on employment assistance programs and employers hiring right now, and the events will feature employers from manufacturing, office, healthcare, retail, transportation/logistics, and much more.

The Drive Thru Job Fair events on August 19 are co-sponsored by Milwaukee Common Council, Direct Connect Milwaukee, Northwest Side CDC, State Department of Workforce Development, Job Center of Wisconsin, Employ Milwaukee, Social Development Commission, The Milwaukee Urban League, Milwaukee Public Schools, UMOS, Inc. and the City of Milwaukee.