Milwaukee drive-thru attack; worker pepper sprayed by customer

A Milwaukee fast food worker says an angry customer pepper sprayed her through a drive-thru window before speeding away, leaving the teenager shaken and calling for the suspect to be found.

What we know:

The incident happened on Wednesday, March 4, at a Rocky Rococo restaurant on South Howell Avenue.

Vaida Fedikovich, 18, says she was working the drive-thru when a customer became upset about the wait.

"It felt like cayenne pepper to the eyes and somebody just rubbed it all in and my face was just burning," said Fedikovich.

Fedikovich says the customer repeatedly tried to get her attention while waiting in the drive-thru.

"She was like, 'I've been sitting here for 15 minutes saying, 'hey, hey, hey, hey, hey," said Fedikovich.

What they're saying:

Fedikovich says she briefly closed the window to grab a clipboard so she could take the customer’s order by hand.

When she returned to the window, she said the situation escalated quickly.

"She turns around and sprays me," said Fedikovich. "Telling me to learn my manners and then says the ‘B’ word."

She says she ran to the back of the restaurant covering her face and later called police.

Fedikovich says officers searched the area for the vehicle, but the suspect has not been found.

After receiving medical treatment, Fedikovich says she returned to the restaurant the next day but decided to quit.

"I turned in my key and I was like, 'I'm sorry, I can't do this anymore,’" said Fedikovich.

Big picture view:

Now, she says she hopes the customer responsible is identified and arrested. A police report has been filed, but the woman has not been charged.

"Nobody should go through something like this," Fedikovich said. "Nobody should be pepper sprayed for working at a job where teenagers work."

Fedikovich says she hopes sharing her story will help police identify the suspect.