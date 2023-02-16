Milwaukee DPW treating roads ahead of winter storm

Snow once again returns Thursday morning, Feb. 16 and chances continue into the evening, giving most of southeastern Wisconsin a chance of 2 inches or more of accumulation.

On Wednesday all main streets were pre-treated with brine. DPW crews were scheduled to report at midnight Thursday to pre-treat residential streets. DPW crews at midnight began a city-wide salting to pre-treat residential streets with the daytime shift focusing on addressing main streets with salt as snow begins to accumulate through the early morning.

These salt trucks are equipped with underbelly plows -- DPW anticipates the need to initiate a general plowing on Thursday with front mounted blades on salt trucks and garbage packers.

Garbage and recycling collection may be impacted Thursday and could be canceled Friday.

Garbage and Recycling Collections:

Residents may experience delays for garbage and recycling routes on Thursday and/or Friday – updates will be communicated if that is the case. Residents should leave their carts at the designated collection point until emptied. Clear snow and ice around and on top of your garbage and recycling carts. Crews will be scheduled for extended hours on Saturday or throughout the next week to catch up collection services as needed. Changes and/or updates will be communicated.

Check for updates to your scheduled collection days at https://city.milwaukee.gov/sanitation/GarbageRecyclingSchedules

Parking:

Depending on snow accumulation totals, parking may be impacted and snow emergency could be initiated, updates will be posted online and communicated. Please follow posted signs and park as close to the curb as possible to give room for the large salt and plow trucks to pass through streets. Winter Parking regulations began December 1st, with no parking 2am – 6am on through highways and bus routes. Posted signs take precedence, such as streets posted "No Parking Dec 1 – Mar 1".

Ways you can help during a snow operation: