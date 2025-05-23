Milwaukee DPW Memorial Day 2025 holiday schedule

article

Memorial Day is this Monday, May 26, and that means Milwaukee DPW services like garbage and recycling pick-up will be paused for the federal holiday.

The DPW offices will also be closed on Monday.

Garbage and Recycling

What we know:

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, May 26, which means the collection days shift forward. You can review your collection schedule here.

The drop-off centers will be closed on Monday.

Parking enforcement

What we know:

There will be no parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Monday, May 26.

Also, there will be no overnight parking enforcement on Sunday night into Monday morning (May 26 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and Monday night into Tuesday morning (May 27 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.)

However, vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

Night parking enforcement resumes on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (May 28 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.)

The tow lot will also be closed on Monday.

Milwaukee Water Works

What we know:

The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed for the holiday on Monday, May 26 for in-person and live telephone assistance.

Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.

Customers can pay their municipal services bill and check account balances online anytime.

Questions concerning billing or making payments can be emailed to watwebcs@milwaukee.gov.

For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour control center at 414-286-3710.

Weekend hours

What we know:

On May 24 and May 25 (Saturday and Sunday), DPW services will be available for standard weekend hours of operation.