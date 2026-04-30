Milwaukee DPW annual compost bin sale; pre-order by May 31, 2026

article

The Brief Purchase the Home Composter or kitchen pail online via Recycling Connections; the sale is open to non-residents. Items must be collected between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 4031 S. 6th Street; proxies are allowed if you cannot attend. The 15th annual DPW sale features a highly-rated, eco-friendly bin made from 100% recycled materials that is not sold in retail stores.



The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) is hosting its 15th annual Backyard Compost Bin Sale, featuring the Home Composter, a compost bin not available in stores.

Compost bin sale

What we know:

A news release from the city says compost bins and kitchen pails must be pre-ordered online at recyclingconnections.org/milwaukee by May 31.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The purchased bins and pails can be picked up on Saturday, June 6 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at DPW Sanitation, 4031 S. 6th Street in Milwaukee. If you cannot attend the pickup on June 6, you must arrange for another person to pick up on your behalf.

Dig deeper:

The compost bin and kitchen pail sale is open to everyone. You do not need to be a City of Milwaukee resident to buy.

Milwaukee DPW is partnering with Recycling Connections, a Wisconsin-based non-profit focusing on waste reduction, recycling, and resource conservation to host this year's annual compost bin sale and will feature a highly-rated compost bin, the Home Composter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Home Composter is easy to assemble, longlasting, made from 100% recycled materials, and is not available in stores.

Home Composter compost bins and Kitchen Katcher stainless steel compost pails will be available for $68 and $25 (including tax).