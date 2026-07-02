Milwaukee DPW 2026 Independence Day schedule; offices closed July 3
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MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Garbage, Recycling, and Drop-Off Centers
- There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, July 3. Reminder - collection days shift forward after each City holiday. Review your collection schedule here.
- Drop-Off Centers will be closed Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. Open Sunday, July 5 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Monday as normal.
Parking Enforcement
- Normal enforcement on Friday, July 3. No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Saturday, July 4.
- No overnight parking enforcement from Friday night into Saturday morning (July 4 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) However, vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.
- Night parking enforcement resumes Sunday night into Monday morning (July 6 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).
Tow Lot
- Open Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Sunday as normal.
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Milwaukee Water Works
- The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed for the holiday on Friday, July 3 for in-person and live telephone assistance.
- Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling (414) 286-2830.
- Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances online anytime at milwaukee.gov/water .
- Questions concerning billing or making payments can be emailed to watwebcs@milwaukee.gov or calling Customer Service the following business day.
- For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour Control Center at (414) 286-3710.
For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call (414) 286-CITY (2489), visit the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/dpw, or enter service requests online at milwaukee.gov/click4action. or using the free MKE Mobile Action app (milwaukee.gov/mkemobile). Please be patient as response times will likely be longer than usual.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW).