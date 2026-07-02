Milwaukee DPW 2026 Independence Day schedule; offices closed July 3

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The Brief In celebration of Independence Day, City of Milwaukee DPW offices will remain closed on Friday, July 3. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, July 3. No overnight parking enforcement Friday night into Saturday morning (July 4 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.)



The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Garbage, Recycling, and Drop-Off Centers

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, July 3. Reminder - collection days shift forward after each City holiday. Review your collection schedule here.

Drop-Off Centers will be closed Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. Open Sunday, July 5 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Monday as normal.

Parking Enforcement

Normal enforcement on Friday, July 3. No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Saturday, July 4.

No overnight parking enforcement from Friday night into Saturday morning (July 4 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) However, vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

Night parking enforcement resumes Sunday night into Monday morning (July 6 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).

Tow Lot

Open Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Sunday as normal.

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Milwaukee Water Works

The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed for the holiday on Friday, July 3 for in-person and live telephone assistance.

Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling (414) 286-2830.

Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances online anytime at milwaukee.gov/water

Questions concerning billing or making payments can be emailed to watwebcs@milwaukee.gov or calling Customer Service the following business day.

For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour Control Center at (414) 286-3710.

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call (414) 286-CITY (2489), visit the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/dpw, or enter service requests online at milwaukee.gov/click4action. or using the free MKE Mobile Action app (milwaukee.gov/mkemobile). Please be patient as response times will likely be longer than usual.