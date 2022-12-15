Milwaukee DPW: 100 salt trucks operating, general ice control

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) reports that at 2 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 a general ice control was initiated. This is a citywide anti-icing operation utilizing approximately 100 salt trucks.

"We plan to address only the main routes, in preparation for rush hour, and will continue to monitor conditions if additional treatment is needed," said Milwaukee DPW.

Steady rain and snow is winding down this morning and will be followed by a few snow showers through the day today. Temperatures will be steady in the upper 30s. A few more snow showers are expected on Friday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

We always encourage residents to follow proper parking regulations including paying attention to posted signs. Additionally: