Milwaukee DPW: 100 salt trucks operating, general ice control

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) reports that shortly before 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 a general ice control was initiated. This is a citywide anti-icing operation utilizing approximately 100 salt trucks.

Prior to this operation DPW had been patrolling in the overnight hours.

Garbage and recycling collections may be impacted and if so residents are to leave their cart(s) out until collected.

We always encourage residents to follow proper parking regulations including paying attention to posted signs. Additionally: