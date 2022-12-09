Milwaukee DPW: 100 salt trucks operating, general ice control
article
MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) reports that shortly before 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 a general ice control was initiated. This is a citywide anti-icing operation utilizing approximately 100 salt trucks.
Prior to this operation DPW had been patrolling in the overnight hours.
Garbage and recycling collections may be impacted and if so residents are to leave their cart(s) out until collected.
We always encourage residents to follow proper parking regulations including paying attention to posted signs. Additionally:
- Check the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/snow
- Sign up for Parking Alerts: text alerts at milwaukeeparkingalerts.com and/or E-Notify email messages at milwaukee.gov/enotify
- Follow DPW on Facebook and Twitter – both @milwaukeedpw
- Join Next Door to receive DPW updates (City residents only)
- Call (414) 286-CITY for information and assistance
- Check the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/Parking