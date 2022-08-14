Milwaukee double shooting; woman dead, man wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Saturday night, Aug. 13 near Buffum and Clarke. It happened around 10:34 p.m. One person is dead and another was wounded as a result of the shooting.

Police say a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained fatal gunshot injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. A 39-year-old Milwaukee man sustained serious gunshot injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition and expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to search for an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.