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Milwaukee double shooting Saturday; 13-year-old wounded

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Published August 16, 2026 1:03 PM CDT
Published August 16, 2026 1:03 PM CDT
article

Scene near 41st and Lloyd

The Brief

    • A 13-year-old and a 33-year-old were wounded in a Milwaukee shooting on Saturday.
    • The shooting happened near 42nd and Lloyd.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - A 13-year-old and 33-year-old were wounded in a Milwaukee shooting on Saturday, Aug. 15.

What we know:

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 42nd and Lloyd at around 7:25 p.m.

A 13-year-old and 33-year-old were both wounded and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

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Police are still seeking a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360; or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

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The Source: Information was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.

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