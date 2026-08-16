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The Brief A 13-year-old and a 33-year-old were wounded in a Milwaukee shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened near 42nd and Lloyd. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



A 13-year-old and 33-year-old were wounded in a Milwaukee shooting on Saturday, Aug. 15.

What we know:

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 42nd and Lloyd at around 7:25 p.m.

A 13-year-old and 33-year-old were both wounded and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

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Police are still seeking a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360; or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

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