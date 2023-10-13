Milwaukee domestic violence shooting; 2 dead, 52nd and Center

article

Two people are dead following a shooting Friday morning, Oct. 13 in Milwaukee. It happened around 2:40 a.m. near 52nd and Center.

Police say the victim, a 28-year-old, was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of their injury.

The suspect, a 38-year-old, was located at the scene with a gunshot injury which appears to be self-inflicted, police say. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting appears to be domestic violence related.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.