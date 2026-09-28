Milwaukee dog attack leaves multiple people injured, pet dead

The Brief Two dogs escaped a neighbor's home and attacked multiple people in Milwaukee. A pregnant woman, her teenage daughter, and a man suffered serious bite injuries. A small dog died in the attack, and animal control is holding the animals.



Two dogs terrorized a Milwaukee neighborhood, biting people and killing another dog. They even ran inside a home, attacking a pregnant woman and her daughter.

Attack details

What To Know:

It happened last Wednesday at 44th and Hampton. Those dogs got loose from a neighbor's home, and the people suffered serious bite injuries.

"One took me down by the hand. Other one snatched me by the stomach," Rush said.

The dogs ran after Isabella Rush’s 15-year-old daughter as she got a package from her porch. The dogs pushed their way inside the home. Rush, who is nine months pregnant, tried pulling the dogs off her 15-year-old daughter. She suffered bites to her hand and stomach, and her daughter suffered bites to her leg.

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"They were so strong. They were powerful. They were forceful. They were heavy," Rush said.

Rush's fiancé ran from another room, pulling the dogs to a door to try to get them outside. The dogs darted from that home across the street to Gwendolyn Powell's yard.

"It’s just like a genie popped their hand and those dogs, boom, right there," Powell said.

The animals attacked her fiancé as he tried keeping them away from his family and small dog.

"It bit him to the bone. Took out all of this on his arm," Powell said.

The pit bulls eventually got ahold of the small dog named Honey, leaving her with fatal injuries.

Honey

"They just bit her up and just cut her up. Just cut her up," Powell said.

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Dogs taken away

What's next:

Police were called, and the dogs were eventually taken away, leaving this neighborhood forever shaken.

"We could’ve lost our life," Rush said.

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, or MADACC, stated the dogs are currently being held at their facility on a Department of Neighborhood Services hold. The director of MADACC stated she suspects the dogs will be considered "dangerous prohibited." If that happens, they will either be euthanized or taken out of Milwaukee.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.