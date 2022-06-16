Milwaukee police: 3 death investigations, causes unknown
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating three separate incidents in which people were found unresponsive and pronounced dead Thursday morning, June 16.
All three of the deceased were found within a span of less than 30 minutes at three different locations. In each incident, police said the deaths "do not appear suspicious at this time."
The incidents happened near:
- 60th and Capitol around 9:50 a.m.
- 41st and Hampton around 9:55 a.m.
- 7th and Capitol around 10:15 a.m.
The deceased were identified by police as a 64-year-old woman, 68-year-old man and 58-year-old man in each of the above incidents, respectively.