Milwaukee police: 3 death investigations, causes unknown

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating three separate incidents in which people were found unresponsive and pronounced dead Thursday morning, June 16.

All three of the deceased were found within a span of less than 30 minutes at three different locations. In each incident, police said the deaths "do not appear suspicious at this time."

The incidents happened near:

60th and Capitol around 9:50 a.m.

41st and Hampton around 9:55 a.m.

7th and Capitol around 10:15 a.m.

The deceased were identified by police as a 64-year-old woman, 68-year-old man and 58-year-old man in each of the above incidents, respectively.