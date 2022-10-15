Milwaukee death investigation near 75th and Kiehnau

article

Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating a death near 75th and Kiehnau early Saturday, Oct. 15. This is on the city's northwest side.

Police had an apartment complex taped off.

When police provide more information on this incident, FOX6 News will update this post.