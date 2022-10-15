Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee death investigation near 75th and Kiehnau

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Death investigation near 75th and Kiehnau, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating a death near 75th and Kiehnau early Saturday, Oct. 15. This is on the city's northwest side.

Police had an apartment complex taped off. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Death investigation near 75th and Kiehnau, Milwaukee

When police provide more information on this incident, FOX6 News will update this post.